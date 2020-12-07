‘Robot’ Kelly Loeffler mocked for short-circuiting when asked if senators should be dealing stocks like her

Category: World Hits: 4
Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) drew a lot of criticism for her performance in the nationally televised debate between her and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Viewers noticed that questions from the debate moderators earned a response from Loeffler that had nothing to do with the question itself. When she was asked about whether she'd take the COVID-19 vaccine, Loeffler went off about "radical leftist" and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and didn't say a word about the virus that has killed over 9,500 people in the state.
Loeffler also tried to claim that Democrats want to get rid of healthcare while also having socialized health care at the same time. The two ideas are in conflict with each other.
Others questioned why Loeffler remained so monotone, robotic and lacked any expression when speaking.
here are 4 *different* screenshots of kelly loeffler during tonight's debate. i'm dead serious I took 4 separate sc… https://t.co/PYXlPCusGq
The voice from my home alarm system telling me “the front door is ajar”, sounds less robotic than Kelly Loeffler. https://t.co/CjOv4mXCtK
Others even compared her ignorance on the issues to the infamous South Carolina Miss Teen USA contestant who rattled off the need for maps when dealing with education about "the Iraq" and "Asian countries."
Finally, when asked about her stock deals and if senators should be trading stocks while in office, Loeffler called it a conspiracy theory from Democrats that attacks the American Dream.
See the comments from Twitter viewers below:
Georgia, @KLoeffler @SenatorLoeffler is truly one of the dumbest politicians I’ve EVER SEEN. There is no way in hel… https://t.co/Kg7OEtNWQn
When asked if Senators should be barred from selling stocks, Loeffler just responded “This is about the American dr… https://t.co/RASnjpALPc
I mean, I've had fuckin' nightmares where Kelly Loeffler-like androids try to harvest my soul to power their batter… https://t.co/nmcm7SwANu
The American Dream* *Becoming a U.S. Senator so you can trade on inside information to increase your already incre… https://t.co/rUrzImQN53
Kelly Loeffler was on repeat calling @ReverendWarnock a radical liberal. She didn’t know what else to say. But what… https://t.co/zytDoQqQ4N
It’s Loeffler’s dead eyes that give her intentions away! #GASenDebate https://t.co/kBZfsRZ0Sb
I can't trust anyone who is blinking as much as Kelly Loeffler.
Kelly Loeffler is what you get if Fox News and Mad Libs had a baby.
what is the count on @KLoeffler's favorite tagline, "radical liberal Raphael Warnock"? It's the only thing stickin… https://t.co/aXbDz4IMnW
Just stop insinuating that Kelly Loeffler is a robot! It's entirely unlikely. She only talks that way because she's… https://t.co/1ZGiNNhiHM
BOOM goes the dynamite. "Kelly Loeffler actually voted to defund the police." [email protected]
As famous Georgian Forrest Gump said, “Stupid is as stupid does.” Louffler tried to challenge @ReverendWarnock on h… https://t.co/hjS6Zbk6oj
I think Senator Kelly Loeffler should have been asked to pass a CAPTCHA before this debate. https://t.co/PZYnPkhXrj
Loeffler continues to repeat her propaganda loop.
[email protected] went from being raised on a farm to helping banks hide their offshore accounts in the Caymans, to then… https://t.co/cNTHxatmYM
I’m watching the US Senate runoff debate & Kelly Loeffler got one thing right: EVERYTHING'S at stake in this electi… https://t.co/nZUtB3bhvX
The line for the night in this debate. “She didn’t just lie on me but she lied on Jesus.” - (future Senator) Rev.… https://t.co/8aknhiguDs
Oh my fucking God...the American Dream is NOT insider trading, Kelly Loeffler. https://t.co/qMKr8V5VbB
Georgia debate - Kelly Loeffler sounds like a Chatty Cathy doll. Pull the cord and all I can deliver is Republican… https://t.co/sER8dPX90V
Kelly Loeffler just said she is going to support Georgians succeed economically because of “The Second Amendment.”… https://t.co/2FwE71wJiX
Kelly Loeffler, in one sentence. https://t.co/MmTWjkHwaY
LOL "Senator, should senators be barred from trading stocks?" Loeffler malfunctions.
. @KLoeffler goes nowhere near a question about whether senators should be allowed to sell stock. Complete avoidance. #GASEN
Q: Should members of Congress should be banned from trading stocks? Loeffler: What’s at stake here is the American dream.
“There’s not a racist bone in my body” -Kelly Loeffler. The women’s basketball team you own would like a word... https://t.co/Mhxl33WnVh
Kelly Loeffler refuses to say if members of Congress should be barred from trading stocks....
*Robot Voice* "Radical Liberal, you must die. Radical Liberal you must die." -- Kelly Loeffler https://t.co/iijvzNKwON
Loeffler followed up to say "There's not a racist bone in my body" which is something only a racist would say
I wish a fly would land on Kelly Loeffler's nose - I'm so curious if she could feel it. Or, if it'd just pass out... the fly, not Kelly.