Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 02:48 Hits: 6

Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech were delivered Sunday in the U.K. in super-cold containers, two days before it goes public in an immunisation program that is being closely watched around the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201207-v-day-uk-prepares-to-administer-first-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine