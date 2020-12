Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 07:18 Hits: 6

MADRID (Reuters) - When Elena Lorenzo's 86-year-old sister Rosario fell in the middle of the night in her home in Spain's northern Galicia region and her husband struggled to assist her, they knew it was time to get help. But a nursing home was out of the question. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/07/home-care-for-the-elderly-booms-as-spaniards-shun-nursing-homes