Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 07:37 Hits: 5

China's exports surged in November as the Asian economy shrugs off the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The boom was fueled partly by high demand for PPE and consumer electronics for people isolating at home.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-exports-soar-amid-post-pandemic-rebound/a-55842421?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf