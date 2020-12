Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 04:24 Hits: 6

President Nicolas Maduro regained control of Venezuela's National Assembly after winning Sunday’s legislative election amid a boycott by his US-backed opposition rival Juan Guaido, low voter turnout and international criticism of a “sham” election.

