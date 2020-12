Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 04:43 Hits: 7

More than 17 million people are eligible to vote in presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana on Monday with the race for the top job expected to be a close-run fight between incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo and longtime opponent John Mahama.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201207-ghana-set-for-tight-presidential-election-as-old-rivals-compete