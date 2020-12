Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 07:59 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: The majority of tourism players in the Sandakan district have yet to receive the RM20,000 tourism grant under the state government stimulus package, says Sandakan Tourism Association (STAN) president Teo Chee Kim. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/07/tourism-players-in-sandakan-have-yet-to-receive-rm20k-grant-says-association