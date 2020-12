Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 10:36 Hits: 3

On December 7, 1970, German Chancellor Willy Brandt fell to his knees at the memorial to the Warsaw Ghetto. The "Warsaw Genuflection" opened the way to reconciliation, but some today dismiss it as an "empty gesture."

