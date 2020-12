Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 15:46 Hits: 3

All of the female candidates in Kuwait's parliamentary election lost their races. The unofficial opposition took nearly half of the seats, amid calls for reforms over corruption and high debt.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kuwait-election-delivers-all-male-parliament/a-55838213?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf