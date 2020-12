Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 08:46 Hits: 0

Liberians vote Tuesday in a referendum on shortening presidential terms, a change some members of the opposition fear President George Weah will exploit to extend his stay in office.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201206-liberia-s-referendum-could-pave-the-way-for-a-contenious-third-term-for-weah