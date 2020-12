Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 13:27 Hits: 4

Jailed Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul is accused of contacting "unfriendly" states and providing classified information, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister told AFP Saturday, after the campaigner's trial was transferred to a terrorism court.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20201206-jailed-saudi-activist-loujain-al-hathloul-accused-of-passing-classified-information