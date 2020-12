Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 16:27 Hits: 3

England won the Autumn Nations Cup final in the most dramatic circumstances on Sunday, as Owen Farrell landed a "golden point" penalty in sudden-death extra time to secure a 22-19 victory over a young French team who had been seconds away from a famous victory.

