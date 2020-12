Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 17:22 Hits: 3

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Young Chinese fans of traditional costumes have gathered in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, for a grand celebration marking the Chinese National Costume Day, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Youth League (CCYL) said Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/07/chinese-fineries-dazzle-youth-at-celebration