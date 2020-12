Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 19:46 Hits: 5

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia's northern Tigray region is too volatile for aid to reach hundreds of thousands of civilians in need, humanitarian workers said on Sunday, amid reports of persistent fighting, looting and lawlessness. Read full story

