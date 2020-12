Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 15:44 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: The chief adviser for US efforts on coronavirus vaccines said on Sunday (Dec 6) he planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden this week to discuss coronavirus vaccines as they are expected to be rolled out to the first Americans later this month. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-us-covid-19-vaccine-adviser-slaoui-meet-distribute-13712474