Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 16:24 Hits: 3

Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 60,078, according to health ministry data.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-s-covid-19-death-toll-passes-60-000--with-564-new-fatalities-13713270