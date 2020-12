Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 13:14 Hits: 3

In and near the supposedly liberal city, some believe Trump is still poised for another four years in the Oval Office.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2020/12/6/the-new-yorkers-still-clinging-to-the-fantasy-of-a-second-trump-t