Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 19:47 Hits: 5

Demonstrators tried to defy COVID-19 ban to pay tribute to Alexandros Grigoropoulos, who was killed by police in 2008.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/12/6/greek-police-arrest-dozens-at-march-in-memory-of-slain-teen