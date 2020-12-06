Idaho Republican took $314,727 PPP loan, then wrote an op-ed decrying people wanting ‘handouts’

Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

The Idaho Statesman has a heartwarming story of a small business owner that was able to get through the red tape that has frozen out more than 50% of small business owners to get $314,727 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). (Disclosure: Kos Media received a Paycheck Protection Program loan.) The small business owner was none other than Republican Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

Lt. Gov. McGeachin is a stellar example of the Republican ethos: hypocrisy. In fact, a couple of months after taking some of that PPP money, McGeachin penned an op-ed for numerous publications to run, titled “For some, more is never enough.” In this little ditty of an opinion piece McGeachin decries “those who advocate socialized medicine, unearned income and other handouts,” saying “there really is no amount of spending that would satisfy them.” I guess since the Lt. Gov. was able to clear a cool 300 G’s, it’s time to turn off that “handout” faucet she was drinking from?

The best part of this all is that later in the hypocrite’s oath she talks about all of the small business owners she’s been talking to who are worried about deficits and debts. Like most conservative opinion pieces, McGeachin seems to have confused a big business donor at some GOP fundraiser with her actual Idaho constituents.

After reports came out exposing McGeachin for being the phony baloney person she is, she went to her social media accounts to make a statement. She defended her decision for taking the money because she needed it. Hehe. Then she called this all a witch hunt and a liberal media conspiracy to attack her. Before climbing onto her wooden cross, she finished her long-winded and point-free statement by saying that if we had a “truly free market devoid of government lockdowns and other mandates,” businesses would be thriving and no one would need PPP loans.

She should go and ask Sweden about how well that worked for both its economy and public health. Spoiler alert: It’s been bad. Very bad. As in, government-officials-admitting-they-made-big-mistakes bad.

You might remember Janie McGeachin from such greatest hits as, women who have abortions should face the death penalty, and I love the militia so much that I’m willing to overthrow the government so that 97% of the country can be ruled by a minority of violent men with beards. Recently, McGeachin was appearing in videos holding a gun and whining about government public health measures. She also appears to question whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic is real in that video.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin: hypocrite with a capital “FULL OF S---.”

