'We're all victims': Trump sells Georgians lies in exchange for 'attempted coup'

I kid you not. After thanking First Lady Melania Trump and greeting the crowd, the first words out of President Donald Trump’s mouth Saturday on a stage in Valdosta Georgia were lies. "We did a great job,” he said. “You know we won Georgia, just so you understand." Poor thing. In reality, Biden won the popular vote, the electoral college, and quite notably, the state of Georgia, which hasn’t flipped blue since former President Bill Clinton won in 1992. Biden has led Trump by more than 12,000 votes in two different vote tallies in Georgia, but the president has continued to allege voter fraud, filing lawsuit after lawsuit. The latest, filed Friday contests the state’s election results and alleges Georgia's election code was "disregarded, abandoned, ignored, altered, and otherwise violated," permitting "a sufficient number of illegal votes to be included," ABC News reported. Trump continued along a path of baseless allegations during his speech Saturday, calling his audience “victims” and claiming election numbers came out of “ceilings” and “leather bags.”

The Georgia runoff is Jan. 5. Click here to request an absentee ballot. Early in-person voting starts Dec. 14. And REGISTER TO VOTE here by Dec. 7.

"All I can do is campaign, and then I wait for the numbers," he said. "But when the numbers come out of ceilings and come out of leather bags you start to say, 'what's going on?'"

In his ode to election delusions, Trump paused briefly to give himself credit for progress in developing coronavirus vaccinations. “We should always get credit for that. Don’t let anyone ever take it away for us,” he said. Then, he paused again to make quick mention of the “two great great people” he was allegedly in Georgia to promote. "There's never been a time like this where you have two at one time. At, least you have two beauties,” Trump said. “And you know what, you also have two beauties running against them, but beauty in a different way."

Transitioning from degradation to a fearful plea, Trump told the audience “you’ve got to make sure they don’t throw away any ballots,” make sure “your secretary of state knows what the hell he’s doing,” and make sure your governor “gets a lot tougher than he’s been” because Senate control is at stake. “And that really means control of this country,” Trump added.

Your champion is a fraud. How many times does one need to lie to you? #MAGAIsCancelledpic.twitter.com/xRPPB2Fm09 December 6, 2020

Many Twitter users, however, simply took Trump’s speech as an opportunity to celebrate the upcoming end of the president’s attempt at control. The hashtag MAGA is cancelled was trending Sunday morning. Comedian Dean Obeidallah tweeted: "Last night Trump held a rally to overthrow the 2020 election results and install himself as President. If you read about that in another country you would call it an attempted coup to overthrow a democracy. You would be correct-And That's what it MUST be called! #MAGAIsCancelled"

THE DEVIL GOES DOWN TO GEORGIA: In his Valdosta Coup Rally tonight, Trump inadvertently conceded the election (and never noticed). He also edged closer to violating Georgia’s STATE election laws which no self-pardon will get him out of. O Vs. T: https://t.co/uufaV2dcUt Briefly: pic.twitter.com/VcZh4nxF53 December 6, 2020

Trump had come to South Georgia to drudge up support for Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue, and the president did through fear and name-calling. "Very simply, you will decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or whether they will grow up in a free country," Trump said."And I will tell you this, socialist is just the beginning for these people. These people want to go further than socialism. They want to go into a communistic form of government, and I have no doubt about it."

Trump called Democrat Jon Ossoff, “a radical left wing zealot” in the race against Perdue and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock “a dangerous extremist who is radically opposes your values” in the race against Loeffler. But after every mention of the Senate race, Trump circled back to Trump, claiming a “rigged election” against himself.

"Remember, so many of the states, I won every one of them, every one of these states. And by the way, the swing states that we're all fighting over now, I won them all by a lot. I won them all by a lot," Trump said. "And I have to say if I lost, I'd be a very gracious loser. If I lost, I would say I lost, and I'd go to Florida, and I'd take it easy, and I'd go around, and I'd say I did a good job. But you can't ever accept when they steal, and rig, and rob."

The catechism of Trumpism .... Trump: "We're all victims. Everybody here, all these thousands of people here tonight. They're all victims. Every one of you." pic.twitter.com/okbHUZsPAL December 6, 2020

Trump had the ear of a crowd that appeared to be hanging on his every lie. Audience members shouted “Four more years!” and “We love you!” repeatedly. They even told Loeffler “Stop the steal!” and told Perdue “Fight for Trump!” when each senator took the stage. Trump responded by telling the crowd fairytales of Loeffler and Perdue fixing a broken system. “We're all victims,” the president told his supporters. “Everybody here, all these thousands of people here tonight. They're all victims. Every one of you."

"We have made America safe again," Trump says, wrapping up his speech on a day when nearly 2,500 Americans died from the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/YCnAnSydU3 December 6, 2020

Watch some of Trump’s alleged “victims” recite the president’s lies:

This are the nonsensical ramblings that people who treat these 'vOtEr FrAuD' lies seriously are legitimizing. pic.twitter.com/FVK3g7Q45I December 6, 2020

