Monday is the last day for Georgians to register to vote for the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election

The Senate runoffs in Georgia will determine control of the Senate. Will Mitch McConnell remain majority leader and hold up further COVID-19 stimulus, including expanded unemployment benefits? Or will Joe Biden, as president, be able to pass economic relief along with so many other important laws—the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, a minimum wage increase, and more? Nothing less than that is on the line here.

The runoff elections pitting the Rev. Raphael Warnock against Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Jon Ossoff against Sen. David Perdue will be held on Jan. 5, but there’s a critical deadline on Dec. 7—as in tomorrow. That’s the deadline to register to vote for this election. And in addition to anyone who hasn’t registered for past elections, there are 23,000 newly eligible voters, teenagers turning 18 before Jan. 5, who are eligible to register now.

This is the last chance, so if you or anyone you know is eligible to register to vote in Georgia, make. it. happen.

The Georgia runoff is Jan. 5. Click here to request an absentee ballot. Early in-person voting starts Dec. 14. And REGISTER TO VOTE here by Dec. 7.

Fair Fight is a voting rights organization in Georgia (founded by Stacey Abrams) that is doing the crucial, on-the-ground mobilization we need for the Jan. 5 runoff. Click here to get trained on their phonebank and textbank programs, and reach Georgia voters from the privacy of your home.

