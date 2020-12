Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 07:36 Hits: 4

Romanians began voting in parliamentary elections on Sunday, with the governing pro-European liberals tipped to win despite criticism for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201206-low-turnout-expected-at-romania-s-elections-in-the-shadow-the-coronavirus