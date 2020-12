Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 00:54 Hits: 1

Romania’s ruling pro-Western liberals appear poised to win parliamentary elections on December 6 despite losing ground lately to their leftist opponents amid an erosion of support prompted by an uneven handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/romanians-vote-in-parliamentary-elections-crucial-for-country-s-future-course/30986163.html