Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 03:15 Hits: 1

A Russian pipe-laying ship has moved into position to resume construction of a natural gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea that the United States, Ukraine, and other countries have vehemently opposed.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-ships-move-to-baltic-sea-areas-to-resume-construction-of-controversial-pipeline/30986171.html