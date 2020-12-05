Bankers ask Trump administration to prioritize financial industry employees for vaccine: report

Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 12:55 Hits: 0

The ethical questions over the prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines will be put to the test as industry trade groups attempt to get their workers to the front of the line.

"Frontline bank employees could get a shot in the arm in the coming months. Tellers and other consumer-facing bank workers could jump ahead of most Americans for coronavirus inoculations, after vaccines receive widely anticipated emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, potentially putting those financial-industry workers in line ahead of those 65 and older, other adults with medical issues and the rest of the U.S. population," MarketWatch reported Friday.

"The American Bankers Association, which represents community banks, said it has asked the CDC to designate a narrow slice of the financial-services industry as 'essential workers,' mainly adhering to guidelines issued by the Department of Homeland Security," MarketWatch explained.

