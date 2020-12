Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 20:43 Hits: 2

Thirty years after the fall of communism, many Romanians are still looking for a way out of systemic poverty. Many politicians, however, have ignored the topic in the runup to Sunday's parliamentary election.

