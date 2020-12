Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 23:03 Hits: 2

Protesters have once again called for Nikol Pashinyan to quit over a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. The Russia-brokered pact was agreed after weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region that left thousands dead.

