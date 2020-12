Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 23:30 Hits: 2

Shahindokht Molaverdi, Iran's former vice president for women's affairs, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being accused of leaking classified information to foreign parties.

