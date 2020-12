Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 02:22 Hits: 2

The outgoing president insisted at a rally in Georgia the election was stolen from him, despite there being no evidence of any wrongdoing. Trump has lost multiple lawsuits in his efforts to overturn last month's ballot.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-democrats-cheated-in-us-presidential-election/a-55835948?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf