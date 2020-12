Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 06:48 Hits: 3

With the UK set to begin its mass COVID-19 immunization, British politicians have hailed the early vaccine approval as a Brexit success. But Barbara Wesel thinks they're telling blatant lies to claim undeserved credit.

