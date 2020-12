Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 05:49 Hits: 3

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

