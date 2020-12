Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 07:31 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: A wild boar wound up stuck inside a sports shop at a shopping complex here after losing its way. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/06/fire-and-rescue-dept-get-wild-boar-out-of-putrajaya-shopping-complex