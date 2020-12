Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 07:42 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: The police have issued compounds to 517 people on Saturday for not complying with the movement control order (MCO), says Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/06/ismail-sabri-cops-issued-compounds-to-517-people-for-mco-offences