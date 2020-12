Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 07:51 Hits: 3

GEORGE TOWN: Roadblocks and checkpoints will be set up at the Jalan Paya Terubong flats and Desa Bistari Apartments from Dec 7 to Dec 20 as both places will be placed under a targeted enhanced movement control order (MCO) Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/06/targeted-emco-roadblocks-checkpoints-to-be-set-up-at-jalan-paya-terubong-flats-desa-bistari-apartments-from-dec-7-20