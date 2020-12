Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 21:41 Hits: 2

Mexicans should cancel celebrations and even avoid exchanging Christmas presents to beat the coronavirus, the president said on Friday (Dec 5), pitching a frugal festive season to one of the world's largest capital cities as infections scaled new heights.

