Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 22:10 Hits: 2

For the first time ever, the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius limit is within striking distance, says Benjamin P Horton of the Earth Observatory of Singapore.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/biden-climate-plan-us-paris-agreement-carbon-emission--13699626