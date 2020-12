Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 02:24 Hits: 2

LONDON: Despite the prestige of Oxford and Cambridge and other top universities, EU students warn Britain will be less attractive after Brexit, with fees set to soar and legal tangles still not ironed out. "It's getting quite difficult to decide if the UK will be the place the best students are ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-universities-will-lose-cachet-post-brexit--eu-students-warn-13710670