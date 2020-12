Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 17:56 Hits: 4

NEW YORK, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Schools are usually places where illnesses spread easily, but in the case of COVID-19, the safest place in the community is truly the school, and that's because schools follow basic rules, said New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo in his article recently posted on the news portal Newsday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/06/observing-basic-rules-makes-nys-school-safest-place-from-covid-19-governor