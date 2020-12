Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 19:09 Hits: 5

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Bombing, looting and skirmishes persisted in parts of Ethiopia's Tigray on Saturday, a rebellious force in the northern region said after government troops declared they were within days of capturing the group's leaders. Read full story

