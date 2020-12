Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 19:24 Hits: 5

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's presidency has proposed tightening restrictions on "foreign agents" operating in the country, in a move that follows heightened tensions with Washington and is widely seen as aimed at U.S. counter-narcotics officials. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/06/mexico039s-lopez-obrador-wants-tougher-restrictions-on-foreign-agents