Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 19:50 Hits: 5

BERLIN (Reuters) - A group of Germans dressed as Santa and angels who rent themselves out over the Christmas period gathered in Berlin on Saturday, keen to spread joy and practice their "Ho-ho-hos" even though they have to wear masks. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/06/german-santas-hope-to-bring-cheer-despite-masks