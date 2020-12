Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 23:31 Hits: 0

The World Health Organization hopes to have half a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines available for distribution by the global COVAX initiative in the first quarter of 2021, its chief scientist said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-warns-against-covid-19-complacency-amid-vaccine-rollout-13703990