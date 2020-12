Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 15:55 Hits: 5

Iran's Supreme Court has granted a retrial to three young men who had faced the death penalty for their role in anti-government protests in 2019. The announcement comes four months after their sentences were suspended.

