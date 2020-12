Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 10:10 Hits: 3

Argentina's Senate passed a tax on about 12,000 of the country's richest people on Friday, to pay for coronavirus measures including medical supplies and relief for the poor and small businesses.

