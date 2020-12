Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 15:24 Hits: 5

Violence erupted in Paris on Saturday for the second consecutive weekend at a mass protest against a new security law, with demonstrators clashing with police, vehicles set alight and shop windows smashed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201205-tear-gas-fired-as-thousands-protest-in-paris-against-security-bill