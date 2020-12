Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 15:58 Hits: 6

China and the United States need to proceed together with "good will" to improve relations, the Chinese ambassador to Washington said on Saturday, as ties remained fraught between the world's two biggest economic powers.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-us-need-to-proceed-together-with-good-will-says-chinese-13707718