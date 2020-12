Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 14:24 Hits: 9

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Armenian capital on December 5, in a renewed call for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to resign over a controversial truce deal he signed with Azerbaijan to end fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

