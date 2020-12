Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 10:30 Hits: 6

Mass graves keep cropping up in Zimbabwe. The killings of civilians date back years, but wounds remain. The hurdle to healing is the government, experts say.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/politicide-in-zimbabwe-the-difficult-path-to-healing/a-55803441?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf