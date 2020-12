Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 13:31 Hits: 5

Mali's interim legislature on Saturday elected Colonel Malick Diaw, a member of the military junta that toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August, as its president.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201205-military-officer-elected-head-of-mali-s-interim-legislature