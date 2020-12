Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 09:07 Hits: 8

As well as setting new daily records for infections and deaths, more than 100,000 people in the United States have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Germany's daily death toll remains stubbornly high. Follow DW for more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-us-hits-new-record-for-covid-hospitalizations/a-55830999?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf